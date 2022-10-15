Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of KGX opened at €20.89 ($21.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

