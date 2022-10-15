KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 290,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

