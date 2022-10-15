Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.52. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 8.61%.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

