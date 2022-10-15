Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE KFY opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

