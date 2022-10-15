Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Krones Stock Down 2.5 %

ETR KRN opened at €93.85 ($95.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.89 and a 200-day moving average of €80.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

