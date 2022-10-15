K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €19.73 ($20.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.50 and a 200-day moving average of €24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

