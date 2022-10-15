Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

