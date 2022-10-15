L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.96. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 7,328 shares trading hands.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $53,627.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,541 shares of company stock worth $118,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

