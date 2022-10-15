L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

