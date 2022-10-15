Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec Stock Performance

Shares of LNDC opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Landec

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landec by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 54.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.