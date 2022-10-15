LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 243.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCII opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

