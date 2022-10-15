Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

