LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
LINKBANCORP Stock Down 0.8 %
LNKB opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20.
LINKBANCORP Company Profile
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LINKBANCORP (LNKB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.