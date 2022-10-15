Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lottery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LTRCF opened at 2.90 on Thursday. Lottery has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 2.90.
About Lottery
