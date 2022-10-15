Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lottery Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LTRCF opened at 2.90 on Thursday. Lottery has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 2.90.

Get Lottery alerts:

About Lottery

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.