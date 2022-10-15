LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,796,000.

LPLA opened at $238.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $252.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

