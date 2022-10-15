LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

