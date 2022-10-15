Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $111.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.