Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.51. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 6,615 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
