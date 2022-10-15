Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.51. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 6,615 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

