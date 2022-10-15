Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 259,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.93. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

