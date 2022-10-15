Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

