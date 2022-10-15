Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:MMX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $455.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

