McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $352.65 on Thursday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $200.74 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $386,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

