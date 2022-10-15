Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $495.64

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.64 ($5.99) and traded as low as GBX 492.80 ($5.95). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 493 ($5.96), with a volume of 1,822,854 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.56) to GBX 504 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.