Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.39

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.39 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.88). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 338,327 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.63.

Insider Transactions at Metro Bank

Metro Bank Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,540.84). In other Metro Bank news, insider Michael Torpey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($19,574.67). Also, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,540.84).

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.