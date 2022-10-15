Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.39

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.39 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.88). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 338,327 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Metro Bank Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.63.
Metro Bank Company Profile
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
