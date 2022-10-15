Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.16

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.16 and traded as low as $49.93. Metro shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 263 shares.

MTRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

