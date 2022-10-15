MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Cut to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s current price.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE MFA opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.75. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

