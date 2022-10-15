MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 78,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 171,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMT opened at $4.16 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

