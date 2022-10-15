MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Trading Down 3.1%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 5,911,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,858,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £22.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

