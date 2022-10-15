MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

