Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.47. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 48,278 shares traded.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.33 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microbix Biosystems

In other news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$33,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.