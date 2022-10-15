Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $15,843,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

