Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 358,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 664,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day moving average of $266.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

