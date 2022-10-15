Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Midwest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.07. Midwest has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $42.34.

Get Midwest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

About Midwest

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.