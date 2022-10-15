Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Midwest Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.07. Midwest has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $42.34.
In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
