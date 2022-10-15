Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.64. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Sustainable Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Sustainable Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.