Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 15,773 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

