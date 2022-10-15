Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Mint shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Mint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.