Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 101,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MG opened at $4.41 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

