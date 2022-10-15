ML & R Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

