Moelis & Company Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after buying an additional 757,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

