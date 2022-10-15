Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Trading Down 1.3%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 4,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
Monarch ProCap ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.