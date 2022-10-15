Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

