Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

Mosaic Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.50.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

