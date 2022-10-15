Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $59.21 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.58%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

