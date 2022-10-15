MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MPLN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Insider Activity

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $37,749,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 49.8% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

