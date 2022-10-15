Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,241.39

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,241.39 ($15.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,150.43 ($13.90). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($14.09), with a volume of 148,551 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
