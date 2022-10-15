National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.25.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$827.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

