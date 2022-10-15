National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in B2Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 44.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in B2Gold by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,691,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 701,581 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

