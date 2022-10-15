National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $38.55 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

