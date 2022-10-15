NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,573.17

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,573.17 ($19.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,620.25 ($19.58). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,585 ($19.15), with a volume of 55,123 shares changing hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market cap of £741.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,573.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,537.40.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.05%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

