NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NCR were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,418 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NCR by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in NCR by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

